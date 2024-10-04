iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is LifePlan Financial LLC’s Largest Position

LifePlan Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 8.1% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 14,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 59,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 259,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 686,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.30.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

