iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 65,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 54,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.