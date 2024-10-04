iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,953,464 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 245% from the previous session’s volume of 565,463 shares.The stock last traded at $25.13 and had previously closed at $25.12.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 124,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 660,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,543,000 after acquiring an additional 65,359 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.