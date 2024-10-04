iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.52 and last traded at $37.56. Approximately 1,359 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.77.

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (ISVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of small-cap value companies selected by a combination of technical and fundamental factors and also weighted by market-cap. ISVL was launched on Mar 23, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

