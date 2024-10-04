iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT) Trading Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.49. Approximately 6,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.
iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Stock Down 2.8 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.33.
About iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF
The iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (ILIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, providing exposure to the lithium industry by investing in stocks of lithium miners and compound manufacturers from all around the world.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.