iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT) Trading Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.49. Approximately 6,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.33.

About iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF

The iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (ILIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, providing exposure to the lithium industry by investing in stocks of lithium miners and compound manufacturers from all around the world.

