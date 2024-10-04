iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Rockland Trust Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,318 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 2.6% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $53,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116,171 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,414 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,046,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,461,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,051,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,310,000 after buying an additional 1,157,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.83. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.