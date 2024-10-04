iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Bought by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 557,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,498,000 after acquiring an additional 20,426 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 299.3% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 67,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 50,709 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,527,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 65,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 49,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter.

IWC stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.38. The stock had a trading volume of 24,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,731. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $90.70 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.15. The company has a market cap of $899.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

