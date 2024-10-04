iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,672 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.60% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,759.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCV opened at $75.85 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.34 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $633.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

