iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 2,271.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 106,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,629,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,998,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock opened at $193.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.17. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.49 and a fifty-two week high of $197.11.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.