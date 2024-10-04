iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Austria ETF comprises 1.6% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Austria ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

EWO stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Austria ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Austria ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.