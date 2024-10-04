iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.58. Approximately 9,260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 13,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF stock. Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Idaho Trust Bank owned 0.96% of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About iShares MSCI Belgium ETF

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

