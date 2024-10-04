iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) Shares Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.09 and last traded at $42.09. Approximately 814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.76.

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $86.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI BIC ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

About iShares MSCI BIC ETF

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

