iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $47.15.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

