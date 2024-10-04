iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,606 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.45% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 38,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 290,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWH opened at $19.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.