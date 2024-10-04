iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Cut by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 328,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,545 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $27,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,095,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,398,000 after purchasing an additional 146,632 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,947,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,959,000 after buying an additional 167,538 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,658,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,185,000 after acquiring an additional 182,050 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,202,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,843,000 after acquiring an additional 31,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,833 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV opened at $90.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.47 and its 200-day moving average is $85.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

