iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.3% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $90.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.47 and its 200-day moving average is $85.26.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

