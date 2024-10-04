iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is MRA Advisory Group’s 8th Largest Position

MRA Advisory Group lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 4.3% of MRA Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. City State Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS QUAL opened at $178.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.16 and a 200 day moving average of $168.81. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

