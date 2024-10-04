iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Unique Wealth LLC

Unique Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,404 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 3.9% of Unique Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $17,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,904,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 320,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,782,000 after acquiring an additional 183,772 shares during the last quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

