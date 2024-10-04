iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABD) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.89 and last traded at $55.89. 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $56.28.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.52. The company has a market capitalization of $53.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.78.
About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF
The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (PABD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets excluding the US. The fund utilizes ESG criteria aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement when selecting and weighing securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.