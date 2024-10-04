iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 219,875 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 222% from the previous session’s volume of 68,289 shares.The stock last traded at $86.22 and had previously closed at $86.92.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $741.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REZ. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,417,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 459,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,084,000 after buying an additional 15,972 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 119,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

