iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $24,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,987.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,032,000 after buying an additional 1,493,452 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,964,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,881 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28,897.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 457,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 455,711 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,332.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,568,000 after purchasing an additional 280,948 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $373.59. 488,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,003. The firm has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $382.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

