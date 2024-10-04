iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Breakwater Capital Group’s 8th Largest Position

Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Breakwater Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.68. 949,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,694. The company has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.73. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $190.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

