iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Objectivity Squared LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,613,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 96,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.68. 949,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $190.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.