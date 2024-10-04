iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $163.00 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $174.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.