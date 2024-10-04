iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Lifted by Unique Wealth LLC

Unique Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,117 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,249,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,921,000 after acquiring an additional 176,860 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,093,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,849,000 after buying an additional 212,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,458,000 after buying an additional 1,722,388 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,592,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,985,000 after buying an additional 226,035 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,966,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,618,000 after acquiring an additional 98,154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $87.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $88.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

