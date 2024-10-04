iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $118.29 and last traded at $118.06, with a volume of 72001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.15. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 953,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,166,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

