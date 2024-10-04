iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.43 and last traded at $81.41, with a volume of 78910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.75.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWX. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

