iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $21,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 712.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $227.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $144.40 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.27.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.