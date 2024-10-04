iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.92, with a volume of 17615117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NWI Management LP raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 10,526.6% in the first quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 5,313,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 16.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,845,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,042,000 after acquiring an additional 257,022 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $45,688,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 32.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,574,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,812,000 after acquiring an additional 384,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 17.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,923,000 after acquiring an additional 204,606 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

