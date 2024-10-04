iShares Silver Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 462,520 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 39% compared to the average volume of 333,005 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 474.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 113,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 93,430 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 69,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 147,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 612,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 28,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,141,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,869,000 after purchasing an additional 39,452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.35. The company had a trading volume of 33,054,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,492,178. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $30.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

