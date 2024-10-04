iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:TMET) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:TMET – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.12 and last traded at $30.12. Approximately 14 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.59.
iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.31.
About iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF
The iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (TMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Clean Energy Transition Metals index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of a basket of exchange-traded metals futures contracts. The metals selected are those considered essential to clean energy technologies in supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.
See Also
