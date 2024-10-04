iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 2.8% of MRA Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

BATS:ITA opened at $150.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.69.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.