iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $129.77 and last traded at $129.76, with a volume of 2986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.05.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.79 and a 200-day moving average of $119.32.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,839,000.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

