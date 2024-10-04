iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 222,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 155,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after buying an additional 99,333 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 979.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 131,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after buying an additional 119,319 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 86,213 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 187.4% in the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 65,037 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK opened at $69.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.72. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $59.04 and a 12-month high of $72.29.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

