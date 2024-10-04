iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IDGT) Stock Price Down 1% – Time to Sell?

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IDGT – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $77.74 and last traded at $77.87. Approximately 2,723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 4,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.65.

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 million and a P/E ratio of 30.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IDGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.55% of iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (IDGT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US stocks involved in data centers, telecommunication towers, and related equipment. The fund uses a tiered approach in selection and weighting.

