Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.47 and traded as low as $13.47. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 15,063 shares traded.

Isuzu Motors Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.