IX Acquisition (NASDAQ:IXAQU) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $11.41. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70.

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies in the technology, media and telecommunications, and information and communication technology industries.

