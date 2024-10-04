J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Announces Dividend of GBX 12

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This is a boost from J D Wetherspoon’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

Shares of JDW traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 730 ($9.76). 599,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,604. The company has a market cap of £902.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,281.25, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 734.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 745.69. J D Wetherspoon has a 52-week low of GBX 587 ($7.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 862.50 ($11.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.46.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JDW. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 172 ($2.30) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Insider Activity at J D Wetherspoon

In other news, insider Ben Whitley bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 761 ($10.18) per share, with a total value of £53,270 ($71,254.68). In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 1,361,000 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.88), for a total transaction of £10,057,790 ($13,453,437.67). Also, insider Ben Whitley bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 761 ($10.18) per share, with a total value of £53,270 ($71,254.68). 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About J D Wetherspoon

(Get Free Report)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.