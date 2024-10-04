Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.46, but opened at $44.02. Jack in the Box shares last traded at $43.46, with a volume of 165,135 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JACK. UBS Group decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.94.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $870.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.07.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.14. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $33,867.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,360.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 261.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,408,000 after purchasing an additional 403,423 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 250,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 144,631 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,424,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 626,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,937,000 after purchasing an additional 130,214 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 101,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

