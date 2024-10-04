Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $11,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after buying an additional 18,836 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,693. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of J stock opened at $138.91 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.71 and a fifty-two week high of $156.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.96. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

