Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $160.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on J. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $138.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $120.71 and a 1-year high of $156.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.51 and its 200 day moving average is $143.88.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,108.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,108.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,138 shares in the company, valued at $77,426,029.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,693. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tlwm lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.2% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.6% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 6.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

