James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) and Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) and James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Deep Yellow and James River Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A James River Group 1 2 3 0 2.33

James River Group has a consensus price target of $11.17, indicating a potential upside of 74.48%. Given James River Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe James River Group is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A James River Group -12.79% 11.66% 1.24%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Deep Yellow and James River Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Deep Yellow has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, James River Group has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of James River Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of James River Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Deep Yellow and James River Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A James River Group $817.84 million 0.30 -$107.68 million ($2.09) -3.06

Deep Yellow has higher earnings, but lower revenue than James River Group.

Summary

James River Group beats Deep Yellow on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deep Yellow

(Get Free Report)

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2. It is involved in the iron ore exploration and property investment businesses. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

About James River Group

(Get Free Report)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands. This segment distributes its insurance policies primarily through wholesale insurance brokers. The Specialty Admitted Insurance segment provides insurance for fronting, program administrators, managing general agents, and independent retail agents. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

