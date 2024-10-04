Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,016,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,441 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $33,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Jamf by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 76,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Jamf by 11.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Jamf during the second quarter valued at $565,000. EVR Research LP raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 282.9% during the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 1,570,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the 2nd quarter worth about $449,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $99,970.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $99,970.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $31,816.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JAMF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

Jamf Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.66 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. Jamf’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

