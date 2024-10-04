Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jamf currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Jamf stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.63. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.41. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.66 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jamf will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $99,970.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jamf news, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $31,816.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $99,970.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Jamf by 16.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 76,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Jamf by 11.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000. EVR Research LP grew its position in shares of Jamf by 282.9% in the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 1,570,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jamf in the second quarter worth approximately $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

