Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Stake Lessened by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.73. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $50.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

