Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Stock Position Raised by Pacific Wealth Management

Pacific Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 6.7% of Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Management owned about 0.16% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $14,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3,958.8% during the 1st quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 4,058,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,828 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $162,690,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,979.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,794,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,052,000 after buying an additional 1,708,198 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,202.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,602,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,315,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.73. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $50.96.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

