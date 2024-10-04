JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 172 ($2.30) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.47) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 459.40 ($6.14).

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

Insider Transactions at JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 142.45 ($1.91) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,424.50, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 137.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 126.64.

In related news, insider Darren M. Shapland bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £44,400 ($59,390.05). Insiders own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

