Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$18.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DPM. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of TSE DPM traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$13.85. 79,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,621. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$7.79 and a 12 month high of C$14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of C$214.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.851552 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total value of C$86,400.00. In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.86, for a total transaction of C$101,635.38. Also, Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total transaction of C$86,400.00. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

