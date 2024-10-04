Jefferies Financial Group Increases Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $10.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KGC. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KGC

Kinross Gold Stock Down 1.4 %

KGC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.40. 10,544,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,431,156. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.24. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.99.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3,524.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,641 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.