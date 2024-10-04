Jefferies Financial Group Increases Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $154.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $141.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RGLD. StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.86.

Royal Gold stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.19. 79,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,994. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $147.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.86.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $645,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,503.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $120,481.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,648.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $645,426.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,503.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,315. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

